 Palghar Tragedy: 71-Year-Old Woman Dies In Vasai West After Old Tiled-Roof House Collapses During Heavy Rain
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Palghar Tragedy: 71-Year-Old Woman Dies In Vasai West After Old Tiled-Roof House Collapses During Heavy Rain

A 71-year-old woman died after an old tiled-roof house collapsed in Vasai West following heavy rainfall. VVCMC Fire Brigade personnel rescued her from the debris and rushed her to hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of ageing houses during the monsoon.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 12, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Palghar Tragedy: 71-Year-Old Woman Dies In Vasai West After Old Tiled-Roof House Collapses During Heavy Rain
Rescue personnel at the site of the collapsed tiled-roof house in Vasai West, where a 71-year-old woman died after being trapped under the debris | AI Generated File Image

Vasai, August 12, 2026: An old tiled-roof house collapsed in the Rameadi area of Vasai following heavy rainfall throughout the day on Tuesday. A 71-year-old woman was trapped under the debris and died in the incident.

The deceased has been identified as Shashikala Arun Patil. The incident took place in the Rameadi Church Holi area of Vasai West.

Rescue Operation Conducted

Personnel from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade carried out a rescue operation and pulled the woman out from under the collapsed structure. She was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon admission.

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Concern Among Residents

The incident has caused concern among residents living in old and vulnerable houses in the area.

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