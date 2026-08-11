Palghar: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped By Six Men After Being Abducted Near Highway, Three Arrested | Representational Image

Palghar: A horrific incident of gang rape has come to light in Palghar district, where a 19-year-old woman was abducted and gang-raped by six men. The Palghar police acted swiftly following the incident and arrested three accused within a few hours, while a manhunt has been launched to trace the remaining three who are currently on the run.

Woman Allegedly Abducted After Bike Breakdown

​According to reports, the incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Talasari Police Station. The victim had gone for an outing with her male friend to Umargam in neighboring Gujarat. On their way back, her friend's motorbike broke down, leaving them stranded on the highway.

Police Launch Search For Remaining Accused​

While they were waiting on the roadside, six men arrived on two motorcycles. The miscreants engaged in a scuffle with the victim's friend, overpowered him, and abducted the young woman. They took her to a nearby abandoned government rest house (Dak Bungalow) where all six men sexually assaulted her turn by turn.

​Following the ordeal, the victim approached the Talasari Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police immediately registered a case against all six accused. Expanding their probe, officers apprehended three suspects within hours, and active search operations are underway to capture the remaining three absconding accused.

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