Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rain Lashes Mumbai & Neighbouring Areas; Flooded Roads Disrupt Traffic In Vasai, Nalasopara — Video |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continues to lash parts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the city and neighbouring districts.

Amid heavy showers reported in isolated areas, severe waterlogging has been reported in Vasai. Waterlogging on Evershine Road has slowed traffic, leading to long queues of vehicles. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are struggling to navigate the flooded stretch.

🚨 Waterlogging & Traffic Jam on Evershine Road, Vasai



Heavy waterlogging on Evershine Road in Vasai has slowed traffic, with long queues of vehicles. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers are struggling to pass through the flooded stretch.



📍 Evershine Road, Vasai

🚨… pic.twitter.com/6WAfl7nMJq — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) August 11, 2026

Visuals of the waterlogging have surfaced online, showing people wading through the water as vehicles struggle to pass through the inundated roads.

Waterlogging hits Nalasopara

Nalasopara has also reported severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the region. Waterlogging on the eastern road outside Nalasopara Railway Station has caused major inconvenience to commuters, with passengers struggling to navigate the flooded stretch amid persistent rain.

Visuals from the area show people walking through waterlogged streets, while rainwater has accumulated across the road. Several vehicles can be seen parked along one side of the stretch. The visuals also show water entering nearby shops, affecting businesses in the area.

🚨 Waterlogging in Nalasopara



Waterlogging on the eastern road outside Nalasopara Railway Station is causing major inconvenience to commuters. Passengers are struggling to navigate through the flooded road amid heavy rains. 🌧️🚉#Nalasopara #VasaiVirar #Waterlogging… — Vasai Virar (@vasaivirarinfra) August 11, 2026

Traffic slows across key highways

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, traffic movement slowed on the Eastern and Western Express Highways, while waterlogging at multiple locations affected traffic on Thane-Belapur Road. Potholes further slowed vehicular movement on the Sion-Belapur Highway.

The downpour began around 4 am in Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs and remained intense through the early hours before easing slightly later in the morning.

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