Palghar Tragedy: 60-Year-Old Rider Dies, Wife Critical After Dumper Hits Bike Near Banjara Hotel In Virar

A 60-year-old man died after a dumper collided with his two-wheeler near Banjara Hotel in Virar West, while his wife sustained critical injuries | AI Generated File Image

Virar, October 10, 2026: A tragic road accident took place in Virar West this afternoon, where a speeding dumper collided with a two-wheeler near the four-way intersection close to Banjara Hotel.

Rider killed, wife critically injured

According to eyewitnesses, the impact of the collision was so severe that the rider of the two-wheeler died on the spot. His wife, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where her condition is reported to be critical.

Police launch search for dumper driver

Upon receiving information, the Virar police rushed to the scene and managed the traffic flow. The police have registered a case, sent the body for a post-mortem examination, and launched a manhunt to trace the fleeing dumper driver.

Local residents have expressed outrage and demanded strict action to control speeding vehicles at this intersection.

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Details of the deceased

Name: Shyam Gehru Saroj

Age: 60 years

Residence: Bilal Pada, Nalasopara

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