Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle On Gadgapada Railway Flyover In Virar; Driver Absconding

Police are searching for the unidentified vehicle involved in the fatal collision that claimed a Virar resident’s life | AI Generated Representational Image

Virar, September 17, 2026: A 55-year-old man died while undergoing treatment after being struck by an unidentified vehicle on the railway flyover at Gadgapada in Virar on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Mahadev Ratna Chaure, a resident of Katkari Pada in Virar.

Accident On Gadgapada Flyover

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred at around 5 pm on the lane leading from Virar towards the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. An unidentified vehicle allegedly hit Chaure with considerable force before the driver fled the scene.

Chaure was rushed for medical treatment following the accident. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Police Probe Underway

Police are investigating the incident and efforts are underway to identify and trace the vehicle involved.

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