Palghar Tragedy: 30-Year-Old Man Dies After Roof's Iron Angle Collapses And Impales His Neck In Vasai

Waliv Police are investigating the accidental death of a Vasai resident after a roof support iron angle collapsed inside his house | File Pic (Representative Image)

Vasai, July 21, 2026: A tragic accident occurred late Sunday night in the Bhoyapada area of Vasai East, where a 30-year-old man lost his life after a heavy iron angle supporting his house roof collapsed and impaled his neck.

The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves through the local community. Upon receiving the information, the Waliv Police arrived at the scene, registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR), and initiated an investigation.

According to the Waliv Police, the deceased has been identified as Devendra Umesh Singh (30). Devendra lived with his family in a chawl near the Sai Baba Temple in Bhoyapada, Vasai East. The incident took place at around 12.15 am on Sunday night while he was inside his home.

Succumbs To Injuries

Preliminary investigations revealed that an iron angle supporting the roof suddenly detached and fell directly onto Devendra's neck, penetrating deeply.

He was severely injured and left lying in a pool of blood. His family immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite the doctors' best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The family notified the police shortly after the incident. Police took custody of the body, conducted a spot panchnama, and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

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Police Probe Underway

According to investigating officers, no foul play or suspicious circumstances have been found so far. The Waliv Police have registered the case as a tragic accident, and further legal procedures are underway.

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