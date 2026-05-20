Palghar Tragedy: 32-Year-Old Railway Employee Dies Suspiciously After Alleged ₹5 Lakh Extortion Threat And Fake POCSO Case Pressure In Virar

Virar Police investigate the suspicious death of a railway employee amid allegations of blackmail, extortion and threats of a false POCSO case | FPJ - Representative Image

Virar, May 19: A wave of shock has spread across the Phulpada area of Virar East following the suspicious death of a railway employee. Two individuals have been accused of allegedly driving the young man to death by threatening to implicate him in a false criminal case and demanding money.

The deceased has been identified as Lalji Ramasajeevan Saroj (32), who was employed as a fitter in the Indian Railways. Following the incident, the Virar Police have registered a case against two individuals for abetment to suicide.

Body found inside flat in Virar

Lalji Saroj resided in the Jagannath Apartment located in Phulpada, Virar East. As his wife and children had gone to their native village, he was staying alone in the flat.

On May 13, neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from his house and immediately informed his relatives. The relatives promptly alerted the Virar Police. Upon arriving at the scene, the police broke open the door and found Lalji lying in a pool of blood.

He had sustained a severe wound on his neck from a sharp weapon, and a blood-stained knife was recovered near his body. He was rushed to the rural hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Allegations of extortion and blackmail

Initially, the death was shrouded in mystery. However, a shocking development came to light after the deceased’s brother filed a formal complaint at the Virar Police Station.

Two individuals, identified as Rakesh Tiwari and Aslam Sheikh, had allegedly been mentally harassing Lalji for the past few days.

They were allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from him and threatening to frame him in a false Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case if he failed to pay.

The family has also alleged that Lalji was forcibly assaulted and coerced into consuming alcohol by the accused.

Victim had informed family about threats

Before his death, a terrified Lalji had called his brother. He told him, “I am forced to hide and call you because of them; they are constantly threatening me.”

The family alleged that, unable to bear the continuous mental torture and blackmail, Lalji took the extreme step of ending his life. According to the victim’s family, the prime suspect, Rakesh Tiwari, used to intimidate Lalji by posing as a journalist.

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Recognising the gravity of the matter, the Virar Police have registered a case against both Rakesh Tiwari and Aslam Sheikh.

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