Milind Manohar Padyar, 30, collapsed after returning to the dressing room during a cricket match in Vasai East | Representational Image

Vasai, November 24, 2026: A 30-year-old man died after experiencing severe chest pain upon returning to the dressing room after batting during a cricket match in the Madhuban area of Vasai East. The deceased has been identified as Milind Manohar Padyar (30).

Milind Padyar lived with his family in Malad, Mumbai. Both he and his brother played for a cricket team from Sankeshwar Nagar in Nalasopara East. On November 22, around 6 pm, the two had come to play cricket at a private ground near Box Street in Vasai East.

Developed Chest Pain After Batting

During the match, Milind went out to bat. After facing three balls in the first over, he was caught out and returned to the dressing room. Around that time, he developed severe chest pain and informed his teammate and brother, Makarand Padyar. Without delay, they rushed Milind in a private vehicle to Ozone Hospital in Nalasopara East for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Register Accidental Death Case

Waliv police took custody of the body, conducted an inquest and sent it for a post-mortem examination. An accidental death has been registered at the Waliv police station in connection with the incident.

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Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Nalawade stated that preliminary information indicates Milind and his brother previously lived in Nalasopara, which is why they played for a team from there.

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