Palghar Police Tragedy: Head Constable Dies After Fight With Friend, 2 Other Personnel Die Within 3 Days In Maharashtra | Representational Image

Palghar: A head constable in Maharashtra's Palghar district died of injuries sustained after he fell during a fight with a friend, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident occurred in the Jawhar area on November 6.

Head Constable D D Gaikwad and his friend had an altercation, during which he fell and received a head injury, a police official said.

Gaikwad died on Wednesday, following which the Jawhar police registered a case against his friend on charges of culpable homicide, he said.

In another incident, Palghar police naik Santosh Zinzurde allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on November 9, the official said without elaborating.

Another police naik from the district died on Wednesday after battling a neurological ailment, he said.

Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh expressed sorrow over the deaths of three personnel in the last three days.

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