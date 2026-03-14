Palghar Tragedy: 3 Youths Killed After Being Hit By Goods Train Near Old Palghar Railway Tracks; Families Allege Police Chase Led To Accident

Three Palghar youths died after a goods train struck them near Old Palghar railway tracks as families alleged they were fleeing from police personnel | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, March 14: In a tragic incident that has shocked the Palghar community, three young men were killed after being struck by a goods train while crossing railway tracks near the Jain temple in Old Palghar.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, has sparked tension in the area after relatives of the deceased alleged that the youths were fleeing from police personnel at the time of the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Swapnil Shailesh Palande (23), Kunal Kumar Dubla (23), and Afroz Khalil Sheikh (28), all residents of the Virendra Nagar area in Palghar East.

According to police officials, the three men were walking on the railway tracks when they were fatally knocked down by a passing goods train. The collision was so severe that all three died on the spot.

Families level allegations against police

However, the families of the deceased have made serious allegations against the police. Relatives claim that shortly before the accident, a few police personnel in plain clothes had arrived at the spot and allegedly assaulted the youths.

According to them, the young men began running in fear to escape the police action and, in the chaos, ran onto the nearby railway tracks where they were struck by the oncoming train.

Investigation underway

Following the incident, personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the scene and conducted a panchnama. The bodies were later shifted to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and said a detailed investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances that led to the tragedy.

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Meanwhile, the incident has triggered grief and tension in the locality, prompting authorities to deploy additional personnel in the area to maintain law and order.

The deaths have left the families of the three young men devastated, while questions surrounding the events leading up to the accident remain under investigation.

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