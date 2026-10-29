Palghar Tragedy: 3 Siblings Die By Suicide Amid Severe Illness And Financial Distress In Virar; Police Probe Underway

Police investigate the deaths of three siblings found inside their locked flat in Virar West | Representative Image

Virar, October 29, 2026: In a shocking incident, three unmarried siblings from the same family died by suicide after allegedly consuming poison, amid severe illnesses and an acute financial crisis. The tragic incident came to light on Thursday morning after a foul odour began emanating from their locked flat in Global City, Virar West.

The deceased siblings have been identified as Kumar Mehta (50), Dipesh Mehta (52) and Khevna Mehta (48). The three siblings had been living in a rented flat since 2025 in Flat No. 1203, 'D' Wing of the 'Garden Avenue' building in Global City.

As an unbearable stench began spreading from the locked apartment over the past few days, concerned neighbours alerted the local police. Responding to the alert, a team from Bolinj police station reached the spot at around 2.30 am. Upon breaking open the door, police discovered the highly decomposed bodies of all three siblings inside.

According to a preliminary assessment by Prakash Kawle, Senior Police Inspector of Bolinj police station, the siblings likely died by suicide after consuming poison around three to four days earlier.

Video Details Illnesses And Financial Distress

Before their deaths, the trio recorded a video in Gujarati detailing their dire circumstances. According to their final recorded statement, one of the brothers was suffering from paralysis, while the other brother was battling a severe illness such as cancer. They stated that dealing with simultaneous severe illnesses and a crushing shortage of money for medical treatment had led to the tragic situation.

Upon contacting the deceased siblings' married sister, police learnt that the brothers were under severe financial strain and had asked her for monetary assistance a few days earlier.

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Police Investigation Underway

Bolinj police have taken custody of all three bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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