Palghar Tragedy: 2 Teenagers Missing After Entering Sea At Arnala Beach In Virar; Search Operation Underway

Rescue teams are searching for two teenagers who went missing after entering the sea at Arnala Beach in Virar West | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, July 16: Two teenage boys remain missing after a group of four entered the sea at Arnala Beach in Virar West on Thursday morning. While two of the boys were rescued by lifeguards, an extensive search and rescue operation involving multiple agencies is continuing.

Search Operation Underway

According to the Vasai Tehsildar's report, the incident occurred when four boys went swimming at Arnala Beach. During the incident, Ayan Zakir Hussain (17) and Shoaib (17) were swept away by the strong currents and have remained untraceable since.

The other two boys were rescued safely after lifeguards stationed at the beach responded promptly and pulled them out of the water.

Teams from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) Fire Department, lifeguards, Arnala Marine Police, the Revenue Department and other agencies have been carrying out a coordinated search operation since the incident.

A senior VVMC official said that lifeguards remain deployed at the spot and the missing boys have not yet been found. Rescue teams are facing difficulties due to rough sea conditions, high tide, strong waves and adverse weather.

Rescue Efforts Continue

According to the official, the next high tide is expected at around 3 am, and rescue personnel believe there is a possibility that the missing boys may be located then.

However, as of Thursday evening, given the circumstances and the length of time since they went missing, the boys are presumed dead, although their bodies have not yet been recovered. The search operation is ongoing.

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The administration has appealed to the public to avoid entering the sea during the monsoon season, as rough weather and powerful currents make the coastline extremely dangerous.

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