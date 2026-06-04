 Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Mobile Screen Repair Money In Virar
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Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Mobile Screen Repair Money In Virar

A 17-year-old girl from Virar East allegedly died by suicide after becoming upset when her mother refused to give her money to repair a mobile phone screen. Police have registered an accidental death case and launched an investigation. The incident has renewed concerns about adolescent mental health and emotional well-being.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, June 04, 2026, 09:09 PM IST
Palghar Tragedy: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide After Dispute Over Mobile Screen Repair Money In Virar
Police investigate a tragic incident in Virar where a teenager allegedly died by suicide following a dispute over mobile repair expenses | Representational Image

Vasai, June 4: In a deeply concerning and heartbreaking incident reported from Virar, a 17-year-old minor girl committed suicide by hanging herself inside her residence.

The tragic step was reportedly taken in a fit of rage after her mother refused to give her money to get her mobile phone screen repaired. The incident has left the local neighbourhood in deep shock and mourning.

The family resides in a room inside the 'Aai Jivdani Darshan' chawl near Gosala, located at Gadgapada on Chandansar Road in Virar East.

Incident occurred on Sunday night

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday night, May 31, 2026, at around 10:45 pm. The 17-year-old girl had asked her mother for money to fix her damaged mobile display. When her mother declined the request, the girl harboured intense anger over the refusal.

Driven by resentment, she went into a room in her house and hanged herself from an iron ceiling pipe using a dupatta (scarf). She tragically died on the spot.

Accidental death case registered

Senior Police Inspector L M Ture from the Virar Police Station stated that, based on the complaint filed by the mother, a case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

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The fact that a young life was cut short over a minor issue like a mobile repair has raised significant concern among community members regarding the mental well-being and emotional vulnerability of youth today.

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