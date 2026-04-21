 Palghar Tragedy: 1 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast In Wada | VIDEO
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Palghar Tragedy: 1 Dead, Several Critically Injured In Illegal Firecracker Factory Blast In Wada | VIDEO

A firecracker factory blast in Wada, Palghar, killed one worker and left several critically injured. The explosion, suspected to be caused by ignited gunpowder, has triggered an investigation into safety lapses at the unit.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 04:39 PM IST
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Firecracker factory blast in Palghar’s Wada kills one worker, leaves several critically injured | IANS

Palghar, Maharashtra, April 21: A massive explosion ripped through a firecracker manufacturing unit in the Konsai area of Wada on Tuesday, leaving one worker dead and at least four others fighting for their lives.

Explosion during production

The blast occurred while production was in full swing. According to preliminary reports, a large quantity of gunpowder ignited, triggering a high-intensity explosion that reduced parts of the facility to rubble.

Casualties and critical injuries

Emergency responders confirmed that one labourer died instantly due to the impact of the blast. Three to four other workers sustained third-degree burns and severe trauma; they were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition remains critical.

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Search and investigation underway

Local authorities have expressed concerns that the death toll may rise in the coming hours as search operations continue.

Police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area to determine the exact cause of the ignition. The focus of the investigation is now on the owner of the unit and what led to this fatal mishap.

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