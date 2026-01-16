Palghar Traffic Advisory: NH-48, City Roads To Remain Shut On January 19–20 Due To Fisherfolk Protest And CPM Long March; Check Alternative Routes And Diversions

NH-48 and Palghar city roads to remain shut on January 19–20 as large protest marches trigger major traffic restrictions | FPJ (Representational Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra, Jan 16: The Palghar district administration has announced extensive traffic restrictions across National Highway No. 48 (NH-48) and Palghar city on January 19 and 20, 2026, in view of large-scale protest marches by fisherfolk organisations and a CPM-led long march against government policies related to water, forests and land.

According to notifications issued by Subhash Bhagade, Additional District Magistrate, Palghar, thousands of protesters are expected to participate in separate but overlapping agitations, which could severely disrupt traffic and pose law-and-order challenges if regular vehicular movement is allowed.

Fisherfolk protest and CPM long march

On January 19, 2026, the Palghar District Fisherfolk Community has organised a march to the District Collector’s Office, Palghar, protesting what they allege are destructive development projects affecting coastal fishermen and indigenous communities. Around 5,000 to 6,000 participants are expected.

In addition, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), along with other organisations, has organised a long march from Charoti Naka to the District Collector’s Office, Palghar, opposing government policies on water, forests and land.

This march, with an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 participants, will move along the Mumbai-bound carriageway of NH-48 from the Gujarat side and enter Palghar city on January 20, 2026.

The administration has warned that continued movement of vehicles during the marches could lead to severe traffic congestion, accidents and possible law-and-order issues, necessitating strict traffic regulation.

NH-48 traffic restrictions

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has ordered the complete closure of both light and heavy vehicles on affected stretches of NH-48 during the following periods:

. January 19, 2026: 8.00 am to 10.00 pm

. January 20, 2026: 6.00 am to 2.00 pm

Entry of heavy vehicles travelling from Gujarat towards Palghar, Ghodbunder, Thane, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will be stopped at Acchad Naka.

Heavy vehicles will be required to halt temporarily at hotels, dhabas, petrol pumps and designated safe parking locations between Acchad Naka and Amboli.

Traffic restrictions in Palghar city

To manage the protests within the city, all heavy vehicles coming from Boisar and Manor (Mastan Naka) towards Palghar city — and vice versa — will be stopped on January 19 and 20, 2026, from 8.00 am to 10.00 pm.

During the passage of the procession through Palghar Char Rasta and until it reaches the District Collector’s Office, both heavy and light vehicles from the Boisar side will be temporarily barred from entering Palghar city.

Alternative routes for light vehicles

Motorists using light vehicles have been advised to follow these diversion routes:

On NH-48:

. Mahalaxmi Bridge – Waghadi – Kasa – Talwada – Vikramgad – Palphata – Wada/Manor

. Charoti Naka – Sarani – Nikavali – Amboli – Masada – Peth – Ambeda – Chikhlipada – Chinchpada/Nagjhiri

Around Palghar city:

From Manor to Palghar and vice versa:

. Varai Phata – Saphale – Makunsar – Mahim – Palghar

. Chilhar Phata – Boisar – Umroli – Palghar

Common alternative routes during restrictions include:

. Palghar Char Rasta – Kokaner Gaon – Gundale – Man – Boisar

. Boisar – Man – Gundale – Kokaner – Palghar Char Rasta

Exemptions

The traffic restrictions will not apply to police vehicles, revenue department vehicles, fire brigade vehicles, ambulances and other emergency services, and vehicles permitted by the police, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Taluka Magistrate, or the National Highways Authority (Thane division).

The district administration has directed that the traffic advisories be widely publicised in all affected villages and areas to ensure public awareness and cooperation.

