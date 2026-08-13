Palghar: Tourists’ Car Gets Stuck In Sand At Kalamb Beach In Virar West; Locals Rescue It Before Rising Tide

Local residents rescued a tourists’ car that became trapped in the muddy sand near Kalamb Beach in Virar West before the rising tide could submerge it | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, August 13, 2026: A car carrying tourists got stuck in the muddy sand at Kalamb Beach in Virar West on Thursday morning. As the tide began rising and seawater started moving towards the vehicle, the driver and his friends sought help from local residents. After nearly half an hour of efforts, the locals successfully pulled the car out to safety.

The incident occurred at around 9 am near the ‘Mini Goa’ area between Kalamb and Bhuigaon beaches. The area has a creek section, and with the water level low, some overenthusiastic tourists attempted to drive their car from Bhuigaon Beach towards Kalamb Beach through the creek route.

Vehicle Gets Trapped In Sand

However, the vehicle became stuck in the soft, marshy sand. The driver and his friends initially tried to remove the car themselves, but their efforts were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the rising tide increased the risk of the vehicle being submerged, prompting them to seek assistance from local residents.

The locals immediately joined the rescue effort and managed to pull the car out before the rising seawater could reach it.

Residents Urge Greater Caution

There have been several incidents in the past of tourists’ vehicles getting stuck in seawater and being submerged at this beach. Residents have therefore urged tourists to follow local warnings and avoid driving vehicles directly onto the beach or into areas prone to flooding during high tide.

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“Overenthusiastic tourists often bring their vehicles directly onto the beach. Despite repeated warnings from locals, they ignore the advice, which leads to such incidents. Tourists need to exercise caution and take proper safety measures,” said local resident Adv. Anand Gharat.

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