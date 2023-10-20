Palghar: Toll Collection, Bad Infra Trigger Protest On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

FPJ

Activists of the Shiv Sena staged an agitation against toll collection at Khanivade and Charoti toll plazas on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway and forced one of the toll booths to shut on Friday.

Activists and citizens led by Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit carried banners and placards and shouted slogans against toll collection and bad road infrastructure, which led to the death of over 100 people during accidents. MLA Shreenivas Vanaga and other Shivsena district dignitaries also joined the protest.

Gavit drew attention to the lengthy delays on the highway, particularly during the monsoon season, which significantly inconveniences the public. He underscored that the journey from Surat to Virar takes three to three and a half hours, while the route to Ghodbunder Road (Thane) from Vasai-Virar area often takes four to five hours.

In last six months, 55 people lost their lives, claims Gavit

He also emphasized the difficulties faced by pregnant women, heart patients, and those dealing with medical emergencies. According to his statement, over the last six months, 55 individuals lost their lives during the commute from Virar to Ghodbunder.

Despite Gavit’s efforts, meetings with various officials such as municipal commissioners, police commissioners, and others did not yield any tangible results, prompting him to organise a protest.

Although temporary measures like filling potholes have been initiated, Gavit asserted that comprehensive repairs are necessary to address the root problem. He mentioned an upcoming meeting with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials to discuss the matter further.

"Unscrupulous contractors to face legal consequences"

Furthermore, Gavit reported that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has guaranteed strict action against contractors engaged in substandard road construction. He emphasized that such contractors will face legal consequences, including the possibility of being blacklisted.

Last week, PWD Minister Dadaji D Bhuse, along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray, underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing transparency and implementing reforms in toll collection, which will be rolled out in the near future.

A delegation from the MNS, led by Thackeray, had previously met with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Building on the discussions from that meeting, Bhuse visited the residence of the MNS chief.

Read Also Palghar district section of NH48 to get 6 underpasses & 10 foot overbridges

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)