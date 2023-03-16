Palghar: Tobacco products worth ₹11 lakh seized

Representative Image | PTI

Palghar: The local crime branch in Palghar seized scented pan masala and other tobacco products worth ₹11 lakh which were illegally smuggled into Maharashtra.

The police had received a tip-off and accordingly set up surveillance at Dapcheri Check Post on the Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway. On March 13, the tempo carrying the contraband was intercepted while it was moving towards Mumbai. Upon inspection, the police found 29 jumbo plastic bags containing scented pan masala and other tobacco products worth ₹11,66,484. A complaint in this regard has been filed at the Talasari police station while the vehicle has been seized and the driver arrested.