Palghar: Tobacco products worth ₹11 lakh confiscated at Dapcheri check-post

Police with confiscated tobacco and driver of tempo | Pankaj S Raut

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has confiscated tobacco worth ₹11 lakh, which comprised of scented Pan Masala and tobacco products. The products were illegally smuggled into Maharashtra.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗲𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝘁𝗶𝗽-𝗼𝗳𝗳, 𝘀𝗲𝘁-𝘂𝗽 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

Police team, after receiving a tip off, had set up surveillance at Dapcheri Check Post on Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. On March 13, the police intercepted a tempo which was moving towards Mumbai and found 29 big plastic bags with scented pan masala and tobacco products worth ₹11,66,484. The objectionable tobacco products were found in different packaging.

𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱

The LCB has registered a complaint in Talasari Police station and arrested the driver of the vehicle. The accused is booked under clauses of IPC and Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (FSSAI). The tempo is also confiscated by the LCB. Police Inspector Anil Vibhute, API Sagar Patil had conducted this search.