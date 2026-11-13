Palghar To Observe Anti-Child Labour Awareness Week From November 14 To 20, Focus On Prevention & Child Rights | X - AmanUllahkhanoo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar district administration will observe an Anti-Child Labour Awareness Week from November 14 to 20, 2026, to raise awareness about the harmful effects of child labour and strengthen efforts to protect children’s rights to education, health and a safe childhood.

As part of the week-long campaign, awareness programmes will be conducted across the district to discourage the employment of children and adolescents in violation of the law. The administration has appealed to all establishment owners and employers to refrain from engaging children and adolescent workers in prohibited occupations and processes.

Administration Highlights Harmful Effects Of Child Labour

Child labour not only deprives children of their right to education but also adversely affects their physical and mental development. The administration has emphasised that the practice is not merely a violation of the law but also a serious social concern that requires collective efforts from government agencies, employers and citizens to eliminate.

Legal Provisions And Penalties For Violations

Under the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, the employment of children below 14 years of age in any occupation or process is prohibited. The employment of adolescents aged between 14 and 18 years in hazardous occupations and processes is also prohibited and punishable under the law.

Employers found violating these provisions can face imprisonment ranging from six months to two years, a fine of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, or both.

Appeal To Employers And Establishment Owners

The district administration has specifically appealed to owners of shops and commercial establishments, brick kilns, stone crushers, hotels, tea stalls, garages and construction contractors to ensure that children are not employed in work prohibited under the Act.

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Citizens Urged To Report Child Labour

Citizens have also been urged to remain vigilant and immediately inform the Labour Department if they come across instances of child labour.

The administration has called for public cooperation to ensure the effective protection of children’s rights and to eradicate the practice from the district.

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