Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik Assures District Development Will Remain Top Priority, Pledges Focus On Infrastructure & Public Welfare | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Forest Minister and Palghar District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik has assured that the development of Palghar district will remain his foremost priority, emphasising the need for effective coordination between the administration and elected representatives to accelerate development initiatives.

Naik was speaking at a beneficiary distribution programme organised under the Janjatiya Gaurav Seva Saptah 2026, commemorating the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Krantisurya Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Various government scheme benefits were distributed to beneficiaries during the programme.

Naik Calls For Collective Responsibility

Stressing the importance of collective responsibility, Naik said that administrative officials, public representatives and the media must work together as partners in the district’s development. He urged all stakeholders to adopt a constructive approach, adding that shortcomings by individuals or institutions should be addressed through guidance and constructive suggestions rather than immediate criticism.

Referring to Navi Mumbai’s achievement of securing the first position, Naik credited its success to the collective efforts of the mayor, deputy mayor, corporators, municipal commissioner, additional commissioners, deputy commissioners, ward officers, city engineers, voluntary organisations and representatives of print, electronic and social media. He said the achievement was not attributable to any single individual but was the result of everyone’s contribution and collective vigilance.

Birsa Munda's Legacy Inspires Social Development

Recalling the legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Naik said that individuals who dedicate their lives to society are remembered for generations. He expressed hope that Palghar district would also produce social leaders and dedicated individuals whose contributions would bring about meaningful change in society.

He further said that the Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Maharashtra Government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, were working towards the state’s development. However, he stressed that progress must go beyond official records and be reflected in tangible outcomes and benefits reaching citizens.

Calling for coordinated efforts to uphold Birsa Munda’s ideals, Naik urged all government departments to work towards the welfare and development of tribal communities, disadvantaged sections and other needy beneficiaries.

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Government Benefits And Compensation Cheques Distributed

During the programme, Naik distributed benefits under various government schemes. He also handed over compensation cheques of ₹25 lakh each to the families of individuals who had lost their lives in leopard attacks.

The programme was attended by MP Dr Hemant Savara, District Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, former Zilla Parishad president Prakash Nikam, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagade, Deputy Collector Ranjit Desai and beneficiaries of various government schemes.

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