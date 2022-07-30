Palghar: Three-year-old falls to death from 7th floor flat in Vasai | Representative Image

A three-year-old girl fell to her death from the seventh floor of a residential building in Palghar district on Friday, the police said. The incident took place at a housing society in Vasai around 7 am, an official from Manikpur police station said.

The child, Shreya Mahajan, was asleep in the apartment, as her mother had gone to drop her elder sibling at the entrance of the building for the school bus, he said.

The girl woke up and started looking for her mother and on not finding her, she took her mobile phone and went to the balcony, the official said. The mobile phone slipped and fell from the girl’s hands and to get the device, she leaned out from the balcony and fell, he said.

The child was found lying in a pool of blood, and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he added.