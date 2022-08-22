Palghar: Thieves ransack ATM booth, over Rs 14 lakh stolen |

Palghar: A gang of thieves travelling ransacked State Bank of India ATM located on the main road in Umroli and made off with Rs 14,64,300 in cash.

The gang gained access by breaking open the shutter of the ATM booth.

“We have formed three teams. Officers have been sent to Dahanu and Khanivde toll plazas to get footage of the white Breeza car they were in,” Palgharpolice station in-charge Umesh Patil stated.