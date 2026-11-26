Palghar Tension: Police Stop Constitution Day Rally, Detain Women Opposing Vadhvan Port | File Pic

Palghar, Maharashtra: Tension prevailed in Vadhvan in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district on Thursday after police stopped a rally organised by local women on the occasion of Constitution Day to protest against the proposed Vadhvan Port project. The situation turned tense after police erected barricades to prevent the protesters from proceeding along their planned route, leading to heated exchanges between the women and police personnel.

Police Barricade Protest Rally Route

A large number of local women had gathered to participate in the rally, which was organised as part of the ongoing opposition to the Vadhvan Port project. However, police stopped the procession, stating that prior permission had not been obtained from the administration. Citing concerns over law and order, the police had barricaded the route to prevent the rally from moving forward.

The move angered the protesters, who began raising slogans against the administration. Some of the women reportedly removed the initial barricades and attempted to proceed with the rally. However, police personnel intervened and erected additional barricades further along the route, once again preventing them from moving ahead.

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Police Detain Protesting Women

Following the confrontation, police detained the protesting women and took them to the police chowki. While being escorted by the police, the women continued raising slogans against the administration.

The protesters accused the police administration of resorting to high-handed tactics to suppress their democratic right to protest. They also expressed their displeasure over the manner in which the rally was stopped and questioned the administration’s approach towards those opposing the port project.

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Additional Police Deployed Amid Tension

The incident led to a brief spell of tension in the area, following which additional police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. The developments come amid continuing protests by local residents against the proposed Vadhvan Port project, with women, fishermen, farmers and other local groups participating in demonstrations against the project.

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