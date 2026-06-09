Palghar Shocker: Viral Video Shows Elderly Man Allegedly Jumping Under Speeding Truck In Boisar; Dies On The Spot |

Palghar: A shocking incident from Palghar's Boisar has sparked concern after a viral video purportedly showed a 70-year-old man jumping under a speeding truck on the Boisar-Tarapur Road. The incident occurred near the State Bank of India branch on Monday afternoon and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera.

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The deceased has been identified as Salim Afzal Indraji (70). According to police, the elderly man was walking along the roadside when the truck allegedly struck him. He suffered fatal injuries after coming under the vehicle's rear wheels and died on the spot. However, a viral CCTV footage shows the exact moment when he allegedly jumped under the moving vehicle.

The viral footage circulating on social media has drawn widespread attention, with viewers expressing shock over the tragic incident. Authorities have urged people not to draw conclusions solely based on the video and confirmed that the exact sequence of events is being examined as part of the investigation.

Truck Driver Held After Fatal Accident

After receiving information, officials from the Boisar Police Station rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. The body was later sent to Tarapur Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police have detained the truck driver and initiated legal proceedings in connection with the case, as reported by Marathi news portal, Navarashtra.

Multiple Fatal Accidents Reported In Palghar Recently

The latest tragedy comes amid a string of fatal accidents involving heavy vehicles in Palghar district. In the last three days alone, three people have reportedly lost their lives in separate incidents. Earlier, two young women, identified as Prapti Pravin Jadhav and Dr Vishnuprabha, were also killed in accidents involving heavy vehicles in the Boisar area.

Following the repeated accidents, residents have demanded stricter action against violators, enhanced traffic monitoring and restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles on internal roads. Citizens have also called upon the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and traffic police to launch a special enforcement drive to curb reckless driving and prevent further loss of life.

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