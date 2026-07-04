Palghar Shocker: Consumer Attempts Self-Immolation At MSEDCL Office Over Alleged Inflated Electricity Bill In Vasai

MSEDCL staff and bystanders prevented a consumer from attempting self-immolation inside the utility's Vasai office | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, July 4, 2026: In a shocking incident that caused widespread panic, an electricity consumer, driven to despair by an inflated power bill, attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol over himself inside the MSEDCL (Mahavitran) office in Vasai. A major tragedy was averted due to the timely intervention of the staff and citizens present at the spot.

Smart Meter Dispute

The consumer, Ajay Kumar Tripathi, a resident of the Umelman area in Vasai, had his old electricity meter replaced with a new Smart Meter by MSEDCL a few days ago. According to Tripathi, ever since the new meter was installed, his electricity bill skyrocketed unexpectedly, touching over Rs 14,000.

Distressed by the massive amount, Tripathi made repeated rounds to the MSEDCL office to lodge complaints. However, the MSEDCL administration allegedly ignored his grievances and failed to provide a satisfactory solution. To make matters worse, MSEDCL disconnected his home's power supply over the unpaid dues.

Attempt Averted By Staff

Angered and driven to despair by the power disconnection, Tripathi arrived at the MSEDCL office on Friday afternoon. He abruptly poured petrol, which he had carried with him, all over his body and attempted to set himself on fire.

The sight triggered chaos and panic among the office staff and visiting citizens. However, showing immense presence of mind, a few individuals rushed forward, restrained Tripathi, and snatched the petrol container from his hands.

Following the incident, he was immediately rushed to the Municipal Corporation's Sir D.M. Petit Hospital. Fortunately, he did not sustain any serious injuries, and doctors have confirmed that his condition is currently stable.

In the wake of the incident, a rattled MSEDCL administration immediately restored the power supply to Tripathi's residence. MSEDCL officials have stated that a thorough inspection of his meter is currently underway.

MSEDCL Issues Clarification

Presenting their side of the story, MSEDCL authorities stated:

"Following the consumer's complaint regarding the inflated bill, his burnt meter was replaced, and it was clarified to him that his power consumption remained consistent. Despite this, the consumer strongly opposed the Smart Meter. After his power was disconnected, the consumer issued threats, prompting MSEDCL to restore the connection immediately.

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Nevertheless, driven by a stubborn refusal to accept the Smart Meter and failing to comprehend the government's policy, the consumer came to the office and attempted suicide by pouring petrol on himself. The staff on duty acted swiftly to save his life and ensured he was hospitalised. The police have been formally notified about the entire incident."

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