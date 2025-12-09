 Palghar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Who Went Missing While Playing Hide-And-Seek Found Dead 5 Days Later In Building's Water Tank
An 8-year-old boy, Mehraj Shaikh, who went missing from Nalasopara on December 3, was found dead five days later in the water tank of his residential building. Police say the open tank led to an accidental fall while he was playing. However, the boy’s mother disputes this, claiming the recovered body is not his, raising suspicion over the circumstances of his death.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:12 AM IST
article-image
Palghar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Who Went Missing While Playing Hide-And-Seek Found Dead 5 Days Later In Building's Water Tank | File Pic (Representative Image)

Nalasopara: A stir has been caused after the body of an 8-year-old boy, who went missing from Nalasopara, was found five days later in the water tank of his residential building. The deceased boy has been identified as Mehraj Shaikh.

About The Case

The boy lived with his parents in the Karari Bagh building in the Takipada area of Nalasopara West. On December 3, after returning from school, he went out to play but did not return home. After searching everywhere, his parents filed a complaint at the Nalasopara Police Station on December 4. The Nalasopara Police had registered a case of kidnapping based on the complaint.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, residents complained of a foul smell coming from the building's water tank. The fire brigade and police were informed. Upon searching the water tank, the body of the missing boy was found in a decomposed state. The police investigation revealed that the water tank was open, and Mehraj likely fell into it. The Nalasopara Police have registered a report of the death.

article-image

Nalasopara police stated that the boy who went missing in the tragedy was not kidnapped but accidentally fell into the open water tank of his building while playing hide-and-seek.

Mother Claims Body Was Not Found in the Tank

While Nalasopara police reported that the boy's death was an accident caused by drowning in the tank, the allegations made by the deceased boy's mother have caused a sensation. The mother stated that Mehraj returned from school at 2 PM on December 3. As he had no tuition that day, he went out to play. However, after some time, she noticed he wasn't playing in his usual spot. She checked the CCTV cameras, which showed him in the building premises until 4 PM.

After an extensive search, he wasn't found, so a police complaint was filed. The mother claims that when the police recovered the body from the water tank on Monday, it was not the body of her son, raising further suspicion regarding the circumstances of his death.

