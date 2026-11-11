Palghar Shocker: 21-Year-Old Seriously Injured While Lighting Firecracker For Instagram Reel, Gets 72 Stitches

Doctors at Appasaheb Thorat Hospital performed a four-to-five-hour surgery and plastic surgery to treat the youth's severely injured hand | File Photo

Vasai, November 11, 2026: A 21-year-old youth was seriously injured after attempting to burst a firecracker in his hand to make a social media reel during Diwali in Vasai-Virar. The incident left his hand severely injured, requiring 72 stitches.

Attempting A Reel Turns Tragic

The injured youth has been identified as Vineetkumar, a labour contractor working in the Madhuban building area. Wanting to shoot a unique video for social media during Diwali, Vineet attempted to light an airborne 'sky-shot' firecracker directly while holding it in his hand.

Unfortunately, instead of launching into the sky, the firecracker exploded in his hand. The intense blast left his hand severely burned and extensively injured.

Complex Surgery After Initial Hospital Rejections

Panicking after the incident, his family immediately rushed him to a hospital for treatment. However, after initially being turned away by two hospitals, he was finally admitted to Appasaheb Thorat Hospital in West Vasai. Doctors there worked tirelessly for four to five hours to perform a complex surgery.

Youth's Condition Stable

Dr. Pravin Thorat stated that during the complex surgery, a total of 72 stitches were put on Vineetkumar's hand. His condition is currently stable following plastic surgery performed under the supervision of expert doctors.

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He also appealed to children and youngsters to strictly avoid dangerous ways of bursting firecrackers while celebrating Diwali.

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