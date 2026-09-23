Palghar: Shiv Sena Leader Nilesh Sambare And Others Booked In Alleged ₹73.13 Lakh PWD Fund Diversion Case In Jawhar

Jawhar Police have registered a case against Nilesh Sambare and others over alleged manipulation of PWD billing records | AI Generated Representational Image

Palghar, September 22, 2026: A case has been registered at Jawhar Police Station against Shiv Sena deputy leader and former director of Jijau Construction, Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, along with his business partners and former officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), for allegedly misappropriating government funds worth Rs 73,13,884 through forgery and manipulation of billing documents.

During 2014–15, seven projects—including road repairs, pothole filling, and gutter excavation across Wada, Mokhada, and Jawhar—were officially awarded to educated unemployed engineers through a formal tender process under the Jawhar PWD office. After the original contractors completed the work, final bills were submitted for approval.

Alleged Manipulation Of Records

According to a complaint filed by Sanjay Pandurang Dongre, Executive Engineer of the PWD, the names of the original contractors were erased using whitener on official documents and Form No. 47.

The records were altered to falsely represent that the works were executed by 'M/s Jijau Construction'. Consequently, on March 31, 2019, an amount of Rs 73,13,884 was fraudulently transferred to a Bank of Maharashtra account via an online portal.

Probe Into Financial Irregularities

Vikramgad MLA Harishchandra Bhoye had previously raised the issue with the Chief Minister, requesting a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Following a preliminary inquiry that confirmed financial irregularities, Palghar Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh instructed the Executive Engineer to lodge a formal complaint at Jawhar Police Station. The Guardian Minister also issued directions to take immediate action against those responsible for the unlawful diversion of funds.

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Sections Invoked In Case

Jawhar Police have booked Nilesh Bhagwan Sambare, partners of Jijau Construction, and the then officials/staff of Jawhar PWD under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023:

Section 316(5): Criminal breach of trust

Section 318(4): Cheating

Sections 336(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2): Forgery and using forged documents as genuine

Section 344: Falsification of accounts

Section 61(2): Criminal conspiracy

Section 3(5): Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention

Further investigation into the case has been assigned to a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) rank officer.

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