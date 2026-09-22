Palghar: ₹30 Crore Flood Relief Distributed To 15,000 Beneficiaries In Vasai; 4,000 Cases Pending

Flood-affected residents in Vasai receive government assistance following loss assessments conducted after the July flooding | AI Generated Representational Image

Vasai, September 22, 2026: Following the heavy rainfall and flooding between July 5 and 10, nearly 19,000 flood-affected residents in the Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara region have had their losses assessed through official panchnamas. Of these, 15,000 beneficiaries have received government assistance of Rs 20,000 each, amounting to a total of Rs 30 crore.

Aid Transferred To 15,000 Beneficiaries

According to Vasai Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad, panchnamas were completed for around 19,000 flood-affected residents in Vasai taluka. The financial assistance was directly transferred to the bank accounts of 15,000 eligible beneficiaries.

However, around 4,000 beneficiaries have been placed under the discrepancy category due to issues related to bank account numbers, names, addresses or other details.

An online facility has been made available through the Vasai Tehsil Office to enable these beneficiaries to correct their details and complete the required process.

Special Verification Camp Underway

A special document verification camp has also been organised at the Tehsil Office from September 21 to 25 for residents whose panchnamas have been completed but who have not yet received the financial assistance.

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Tehsildar Deepak Gaikwad appealed to the affected residents facing discrepancies to use the online facility and attend the special camp with the required documents so that their pending assistance can be processed.

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