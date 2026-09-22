Palghar: VVMC Faces Questions Over Delay In Action Against Unauthorized Sheet Sheds Despite Bombay HC Order

Unauthorized sheet sheds at a Vasai East housing complex remain under civic scrutiny following complaints and a Bombay High Court directive | AI Generated File Image

Vasai, September 22, 2026: Unauthorized sheet sheds have been erected on the premises of the Sigmon Splendor building in Madhuban Township, Vasai East, allegedly by residents. However, despite repeated complaints and directions from the High Court to remove the unauthorized structures, action by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) has reportedly been delayed.

Residents Raise Safety Concerns

The unauthorized sheds are allegedly causing inconvenience to other residents and raising concerns regarding safety. A demand for their removal was made by complainant Rahul Rajan to the municipal corporation.

The High Court had also directed the civic authorities to remove the unauthorized structures. However, despite the court's directions, no concrete action was taken, leading to questions over the functioning of the municipal administration.

The Sigmon Splendor building is located in Madhuban Township. Some residents had reportedly constructed sheet sheds around the building. The complainant alleged that these unauthorized structures posed health and safety risks.

Notices Issued Under MRTP Act

Following repeated complaints, Ward Committee G, Waliv, took up the matter. In March 2023, municipal officials reportedly issued notices under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act to around 30–40 flat owners and shop/space holders.

However, after the notices were issued, the administration allegedly failed to take further action. The complainant, Rahul Rajan, subsequently approached the Bombay High Court.

In April 2025, the High Court directed the municipal corporation to take immediate action in accordance with the MRTP notices.

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VVMC Cites SIR-Related Work

VVMC Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant said that a complaint regarding the unauthorised sheet sheds had been received by the municipal corporation.

He stated that only preliminary action had been taken so far and that officials were currently busy with SIR-related work, making it difficult to initiate further action. He added that action would be taken within the next one to two months.

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