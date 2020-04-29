Palghar Sadhu lynching: 3 police personnel suspended, 35 transferred from Kasa Police Station

Earlier, the government had suspended two policemen in connection with the incident and handed over the investigation to the state CID. All these policemen were serving the Kasa Police Station in Palghar district where the brutal incident occurred late on April 16.

The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district.

The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30). The police have so far arrested around 110 people from the surrounding villages.

