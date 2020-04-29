Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Subramanian Swamy looks to file PIL for CBI inquiry

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the Palghar mob lynching case.
Swamy said that he is consulting his colleagues after which he will file a PIL into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar. He also said that he hopes that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the meantime will order CBI inquiry.
Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it."
The Palghar lynching in Maharashtra, where two 'sadhus' and their driver, were cornered and lynched by a 200-strong mob outside Gadchinchle village on April 16. Police had rushed to stop it but failed.
The incident occurred on April 16 night when three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were headed towards Surat in a car to attend a funeral. Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district.
The trio were dragged out of their car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were thieves. The deceased were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and their car driver Nilesh Telgade (30).
(Inputs from Agencies)
