Palghar Sadhu lynchings: Subramanian Swamy looks to file PIL for CBI inquiry

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said that he will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the Palghar mob lynching case.

Swamy said that he is consulting his colleagues after which he will file a PIL into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar. He also said that he hopes that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the meantime will order CBI inquiry.

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy wrote: "I am consulting my colleagues and after will file a PIL for a CBI inquiry into the pre-meditated murders in Palghar district recently. I hope the CM will in the meantime will himself order it."