Palghar: Rural hospital upgradation faces delay, awaits PWD nod

Photos of Internal Work at Palghar Rural Hospital.

Palghar Rural Hospital (RH) is awaiting the permission of PWD to transform it into Sub District Hospital (SDH). The civil work for the expansion is finished and after PWD’s approval, the 30 bedded hospital will be 50 bedded one.

Construction likely to start after two weeks

Even after the formation of Palghar District in Aug 2014, the construction of the Civil hospital has been delayed due to many reasons. The construction work of the Civil hospital is likely to start after the election code of conduct ends after two weeks. The construction time of a minimum of 700 days is the scheduled timeframe for this work.

The bed capacity of Palghar RH was increased to 30 beds during the Covid pandemic after permission for the same was obtained from PWD. Renowned medical practitioner Dr Digambar Zavar with financial aid from his NGO Kamala Foundation helped to construct a floor on the existing RH building with a fund of Rs 2 crore.

Newly constructed premises will have greater capacity

The newly constructed hospital premises can accommodate 32 beds consisting of four general wards, two special wards and rooms for medical officers. This building will have a lift and new toilet blocks. New flooring for both floors, other repairs and painting of the entire hospital building is almost over.

These new premises are awaiting permission from PWD for the expansion of medical services and will be elevated to SDH status. The allotment of additional manpower will also be done after this permission.

Currently, apart from basic medical treatment, the services of a Pediatric Surgeon and facilities of Sonography are available. 251 cesarean deliveries and 552 normal deliveries had been done in the current financial year. 350 Minor surgeries including Hydrosil and Histotomy operations have also been done.