Palghar: Rotary Club of Bombay integrated village development project at Vanvasi

Admin

Mumbai: The Rotary Club of Bombay (RCB), in partnership with Chirag Rural Development Foundation, has completed its integrated village development plan at Vanvasi village in Jawhar taluka, Palghar.

RCB president Vineet Bhatnagar said, “We have consistently looked at an integrated approach in our projects. I am delighted that we have transformed the lives of about 10,830 villagers in 37 villages and hamlets.”

Educational facilities supported with sustainable energy

He said that nearly 35,500 litres of safe drinking water has been provided to villagers, 280 acres of agricultural land has been brought under cultivation, 176 KW of solar power has been generated and 24 educational facilities have been supported with sustainable energy. For this, he said they are delighted to have got support from Geeta Keshavan, the sole donor for the project.

Pratibha Pai, the founder of Chirag Rural Development Foundation, said, “The village of Vanvasi perched atop towering hills has been provided with a submersible solar pump in a village well, powered by a solar system, to provide drinking water to 120 homes. Another submersible solar pump in a nearby dam is powered by a 10KW solar system that pulls water across 1000 metres of HDPE pipeline to provide water to over 20 acres of farmland.”

Solar lamps

Pai said all 120 homes will receive solar lamps for back-up lighting, which will be of immense help during the monsoon when there are frequent power outages. They will also receive individual water filters to ensure safe drinking water.