Palghar Road Accident: 75-Year-Old Man Dies After Falling From Two-Wheeler Due To Uneven Road, Hit By Container Truck | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 75-year-old man died in a road accident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Palghar on Monday morning after his two-wheeler reportedly went over an uneven portion of the road and he fell onto the carriageway.

The deceased, identified as Brijkmohan Bholaram Nirmal, a resident of Tembhode, was travelling from Manor towards Palghar at around 11 am. The accident took place near the police outpost at the junction.

According to people at the spot, Nirmal lost his balance while negotiating a pothole and fell from his two-wheeler. A container truck travelling behind him subsequently ran over him, resulting in fatal injuries. He died at the spot.

The accident occurred near a recently constructed free-left lane at the junction. Residents said the concrete portion of the new stretch and the existing asphalt road are at different levels, leaving an uneven section on the carriageway.

The junction has been undergoing widening work for the past few months, with additional space created at the corners to facilitate free-left movement for vehicles travelling between Boisar, Manor and Palghar. Residents said the uneven road surface at the junction has been a concern for two-wheeler riders.

The incident has also brought attention to the condition of roads in Palghar city, where several stretches have developed potholes during the monsoon. Residents said temporary repairs carried out at some locations have not lasted due to rain and heavy traffic.

With roadwork continuing at several locations in the city, residents have called for dangerous potholes and uneven road surfaces, particularly at busy junctions and turning points, to be addressed promptly.

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