Palghar Revenue Resolution Campaign: 15 Citizen Services Across 7 Constituencies From July 22–25 | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Palghar District Administration will organise the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Revenue Resolution Campaign across the district later this month to provide a wide range of government services, certificates and welfare scheme benefits to citizens at a single location.

Birth anniversaries milestone

The campaign is being implemented following a Government Resolution issued by the Maharashtra Government on July 9, 2026, to mark the birth anniversary of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on July 22 and the birth anniversary of Late former Deputy Chief Minister Ajitdada Pawar. The initiative is being carried out across Maharashtra under the guidance of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, with district administrations and the Revenue Department coordinating its implementation.

According to the district administration, the initiative aims to make government services faster, more transparent and citizen-centric by bringing multiple departments together under one roof. Around 10,000 to 15,000 citizens are expected to benefit from the campaign in Palghar district.

July 22 & 25 schedule

One Revenue Resolution Camp will be organised in each Assembly constituency on July 22 and July 25 under the District Annual Plan's Strengthening Dynamic Administration and Emergency Management initiative.

On July 22, camps will be held at K.V. High School Ground, Jawhar for the Vikramgad Assembly constituency, Sonopant Dandekar College, Palghar for the Palghar constituency, Sagar Banquet Hall, Manvel Pada, Virar (East) for the Nalasopara constituency, and Sanskrutik Bhavan, Pali, Wada Taluka for parts of the Bhiwandi, Shahapur and Vikramgad Assembly constituencies falling within Wada Taluka.

July 25 camp venues

On July 25, camps will be organised at Panchal Samaj Sabhagruh, Vadkun, Dahanu for the Dahanu constituency, Vidya Vinod Adhikari Vidyalaya, Nagzari for the Boisar constituency, and G.G. College, Vasai (East) for the Vasai constituency.

Preparations for the campaign are already underway. District Collector Dr. Indu Rani Jakhar recently chaired a review meeting attended by Revenue Department officials, Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars and other senior officials. Revenue officers have been directed to begin preparations immediately and coordinate with all concerned departments and public representatives to ensure the smooth conduct of the camps.

Land & property services

The camps will offer a comprehensive range of citizen services, including Farmer ID distribution, ownership rights under post-2011 encroachment regularisation, property rights for eligible beneficiaries under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), regularisation of eligible residential encroachments on government land, updated 7/12 records, and services related to agricultural land partition deeds and local area declarations under the Fragmentation of Holdings Act.

Special emphasis will also be placed on women's empowerment, with eligible women's Self-Help Groups receiving agricultural land under the Rajmata Jijau Women Empowerment Scheme, distribution of Women Farmer Status Certificates, and inclusion of wives' names in 7/12 land records to strengthen women's property rights.

Tree plantation drive

The campaign will also support the Chief Minister's Three Crore Tree Plantation Programme through plantation drives along farm access roads and other suitable public locations.

Citizens visiting the camps will be able to access several services from multiple departments, including digital life certificates through the Beneficiary Satyapan App, Aadhaar authentication, UDID registration for persons with disabilities, AgriStack registration and e-KYC for Forest Rights Act beneficiaries, Ayushman Bharat Health Cards, SVAMITVA Property Cards, government certificates, 7/12 extracts, and updated survey maps. Eligible women will also be enrolled under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, while efforts will be made to achieve full coverage under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana.

Sanads & forest maps

As part of the campaign, the administration will also distribute 28,000 land ownership deeds (sanads) and approved map copies to 1.5 lakh forest rights holders.

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Officials said the campaign will place special focus on ensuring that orphans, vulnerable sections and other eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes without exclusion. Services notified under the Right to Public Services Act, along with schemes of the Central Government, State Government and local self-government institutions, will also be made available.

District and taluka-level officers will remain present at every camp to process applications, resolve grievances and facilitate on-the-spot delivery of services.

The Palghar District Administration has appealed to citizens to actively participate in the Revenue Resolution Camps and make full use of the government services and welfare schemes being offered through the initiative.

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