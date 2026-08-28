Palghar Revenue Assistant Dies After Two Months Of Treatment Following Machete Attack By Boyfriend | AI

Palghar: Snehal Sawant, a young woman who was brutally attacked with a machete by her boyfriend near Gold Cinema in Palghar on June 12, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pune.

Attack took place while she was returning home

​The tragic incident occurred around 6:30 PM on June 12, when Snehal was heading home to her residence at Mudra Apartments in the Gold Cinema area. Her boyfriend, Amol Mule, ambushed her and dealt seven to eight severe blows with a machete to her neck and waist, leaving her critically injured.

Victim worked at Palghar Collector’s Office

​Snehal was employed as a Revenue Assistant at the Palghar Collector's Office, while Amol worked at the High Court. Preliminary investigations suggest the violent assault stemmed from a dispute in their romantic relationship.

​Following the attack, Snehal was rushed for emergency treatment and later transferred to a multi-specialty hospital in Pune. Despite battling for her life for over two months, her condition deteriorated sharply, leading to her death on Wednesday.

​The news of her demise has triggered deep grief across the Palghar Collector's Office, where her colleagues, staff, and senior officers paid rich tributes to her memory.

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