Seawoods-Darave Railway Station Faces Commuter Anger Over Poor Maintenance After Central Railway Takeover | AI

The Seawoods-Darave railway station, located amid the commercial hub of Seawoods, has come under criticism over alleged poor maintenance and inadequate basic amenities for commuters.

Despite the area being known for its modern infrastructure and commercial development, commuters reportedly continue to face issues such as waterlogging, garbage accumulation, debris, unauthorised writing on walls, inadequate signage and poorly maintained pedestrian areas.

Activist demands joint inspection of station premises

Central Railway has taken over the operation and maintenance of the remaining 14 CIDCO-level-operated railway stations in Navi Mumbai, completing the transfer of all 17 stations to the national transporter.

Advocate Chandrakant Shankar Nikam, president of the Kolhapur District Residents’ Social Passenger Association, Samata Sahakarya Social Institution and Navi Mumbai Cooperative Advocates’ Association, has demanded immediate corrective measures and a joint inspection of the station and its surrounding areas.

“Passengers pay for railway services, but they are being forced to deal with garbage, dirt and stagnant water. What kind of development is this?” Nikam said.

Questions raised over station signage and passenger convenience

Nikam said the condition of the station was in stark contrast to the malls, commercial complexes and other modern infrastructure that have emerged around Seawoods.

He also raised questions over the visibility of the station’s nameboard, saying commuters should be able to identify the station easily from a distance.

“The station nameboard should be prominent, clearly visible and properly illuminated. A major railway station in a developed commercial area cannot have inadequate identification signage,” he said.

Nikam also pointed to the condition of stairways, pedestrian routes and other portions of the station. He said stagnant water, accumulated garbage and overgrown vegetation could lead to hygiene concerns, mosquito breeding and safety hazards.

Garbage, waterlogging and debris raise safety concerns

According to Nikam, plastic waste, discarded clothes, construction debris and other garbage have accumulated at several locations around the station.

He questioned whether regular cleaning and inspection were being carried out by the agencies responsible for the premises.

Unauthorised writing, paint marks and remnants of advertisements on station walls were also cited as concerns.

Unauthorised writing on walls sparks criticism

“Public property cannot be left in this condition. There has to be accountability for cleaning the premises and removing unauthorised writing and advertisements,” Nikam said.

Nikam said several agencies, including the Central Railway, CIDCO, L&T and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, may have responsibilities relating to different facilities in and around the station.

However, he said commuters should not be made to suffer because responsibilities are divided among multiple agencies.

“Instead of passing the problem from one office to another by saying that it is not our responsibility, all the agencies should jointly inspect the station, identify their respective responsibilities and set deadlines for resolving every issue,” he said.

Demand for detailed action plan and accountability

Nikam has demanded a joint inspection involving Central Railway officials, including the Divisional Railway Manager, along with representatives of other concerned agencies.

He has sought a detailed action plan specifying the agency responsible for each issue, the department or contractor assigned to the work, the date of commencement, deadline for completion and the officer responsible for monitoring the work.

He has also sought a compliance report after completion of the work.

Inspection to cover passenger facilities

Nikam has called for the inspection to cover the station’s nameboard, ticketing facilities, water leakage, cleanliness, garbage disposal, unauthorised writing, pedestrian pathways, toilets and facilities for women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

“Clean, safe and usable passenger facilities are a basic requirement, not a favour to commuters. The Seawoods-Darave station needs action, not assurances,” Nikam said.

He added that Navi Mumbai’s image should not be judged only by its malls and imposing buildings but also by the quality of facilities available to ordinary commuters.

“The situation of a big name but poor condition should not be allowed to continue. The concerned agencies must provide a written account of the corrective action taken,” he said

The stations handed over on Friday include Vashi, Sanpada, Juinagar, Nerul, Seawoods-Darave, CBD Belapur, Kharghar, Mansarovar, Khandeshwar, Airoli, Rabale, Ghansoli, Koparkhairane and Turbhe.

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A senior Central Railway officer said the administration was now in the process of assessing the issues at individual station complexes and preparing a specific plan of action.

“It has just been a few days since the transfer process was completed. We will be working out a schedule to address the issues at each of the station complexes,” the officer said.

The official added that the focus would be on identifying station-specific problems and planning corrective measures accordingly, rather than adopting a uniform approach for all the stations.

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