e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Residential complex for devotees at Tembhode inaugurated by Shripad Naik

Palghar: Residential complex for devotees at Tembhode inaugurated by Shripad Naik

Tourism minister Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Panchayat Raj inaugurated a residential complex for devotees at Tembhode in Palghar Taluka.

Pankaj S RautUpdated: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 09:15 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Patriotism can be infused in the youth with the help of religious thoughts which are spread by different spiritual sects in India.

Learning to practice sacrifice is an important part of everyone’s life and eternal development is equally important as overall development, were the views expressed by Minister Shripad Naik in Palghar.

Union Minister for Tourism Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, Government of India Kapil Patil, were the guests at the inauguration of the residential complex for devotees at Tembhode in Palghar Taluka.

A function on the occasion of the 111th Samadhi of Shree Padmanabcharya Swami, a spiritual icon, was organised on January 28 at Tembhode his samadhi place.

Read Also
Maritime Public-Private-Partnership Conclave to strengthen PPP model to further stimulate India’s...
article-image

Palghar district has a great scope for the development of the Tourism industry and proposals if sent by the state government in this context to the Union Cabinet will be considered positively, said Minister Shripad Naik while addressing the function.

Minister Kapil Patil stressed the people to follow the good thoughts which the spiritual leaders had given to the society. He said by dissolving the ego and selfless submission one will lead to the prosperity of society.

MP Rajendra Gavit, ZP President Prakash Nikam, MLAs Shreenivas Vanaga, Rajesh Patil and Sunil Bhusara were present for this function.

Read Also
Shripad Naik 'out of danger' says VP Venkaiah Naidu after hospital visit; PM Modi calls to enquire...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: 50-year-old man arrested by Navghar police for molesting minor girl

Mira Bhayandar: 50-year-old man arrested by Navghar police for molesting minor girl

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old Panvel biker dies, pillion injured after hitting tempo

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old Panvel biker dies, pillion injured after hitting tempo

Virar: Recently out of jail, burglar held for serial theft

Virar: Recently out of jail, burglar held for serial theft

Thane: Jitendra Awhad blasts TMC's Kalwa ward committee official in viral audio clip; Listen in

Thane: Jitendra Awhad blasts TMC's Kalwa ward committee official in viral audio clip; Listen in

Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical...

Maharashtra govt seeks ₹1,000 crore from Centre for bulk drug park, ₹450 crore for medical...