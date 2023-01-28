Palghar: Residential complex for devotees at Tembhode inaugurated by Shripad Naik

Patriotism can be infused in the youth with the help of religious thoughts which are spread by different spiritual sects in India.

Learning to practice sacrifice is an important part of everyone’s life and eternal development is equally important as overall development, were the views expressed by Minister Shripad Naik in Palghar.

Union Minister for Tourism Shripad Naik and Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, Government of India Kapil Patil, were the guests at the inauguration of the residential complex for devotees at Tembhode in Palghar Taluka.

A function on the occasion of the 111th Samadhi of Shree Padmanabcharya Swami, a spiritual icon, was organised on January 28 at Tembhode his samadhi place.

Palghar district has a great scope for the development of the Tourism industry and proposals if sent by the state government in this context to the Union Cabinet will be considered positively, said Minister Shripad Naik while addressing the function.

Minister Kapil Patil stressed the people to follow the good thoughts which the spiritual leaders had given to the society. He said by dissolving the ego and selfless submission one will lead to the prosperity of society.

MP Rajendra Gavit, ZP President Prakash Nikam, MLAs Shreenivas Vanaga, Rajesh Patil and Sunil Bhusara were present for this function.

