Shripad Naik 'out of danger' says VP Venkaiah Naidu after hospital visit; PM Modi calls to enquire about his health

Union Minister Shripad Naik was recently injured in a car accident while travelling through Karnataka. The accident proved fatal for his wife Vijaya and an aide, as the car overturned near Ankola in Uttar Kannada district. Since then, Naik has been recuperating in the hospital. He had undergone multiple surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital earlier this week and his condition had gradually stabilised.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also called the Union Minister for AYUSH and enquired about his health. "During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Naik to take care of his health," Naik's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik said.
A PTI report that quotes Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant adds that as Naik's health improves, he has now been shifted to a "normal diet". With his condition improving day by day, Sawant opined that the Union Minister would be discharged "in some days".
Sawant had accompanied Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to the hospital. Following the meeting, the VP's official Twitter handle quoted Naik to say that he was "recovering well".
"Doctors also informed that Shri Naik was out of danger and that his vital parameters were normal," reads a follow-up post.
(With inputs from agencies)
