Palghar Resident Recovers ₹1.4 Lakh Lost In Online Hotel Booking Scam; Cyber Police Ensure Full Refund | FPJ Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Cyber Police successfully helped a local resident recover ₹1,40,576 that was lost in an online hotel booking fraud, officials confirmed.

Fraudulent Link Drains Victim’s Bank Account

According to officials, the complainant, identified as Mr. Mandaviya, had been searching for a hotel on Google when he came across a contact number. Though his initial call did not connect, he later received a call from an unknown person posing as a hotel representative.

The caller requested booking details and sent a malicious link via mobile. As soon as Mandaviya clicked on it, the amount was fraudulently deducted from his bank account.

Complaint Filed with Cyber Police

Realizing he had been cheated, the complainant immediately approached the Cyber Police Station on November 5, 2025, and lodged a formal complaint. The case was also registered on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCCRP).

Swift Action Prevents Further Loss

Acting swiftly, the Cyber Police managed to block the fraudulent transaction across multiple bank accounts. A detailed probe led to the identification of six accounts where the stolen money had been transferred.

The police then guided the complainant to approach the court for the release of the frozen funds. After a detailed report was submitted, the court issued orders to refund the recovered amount.

Full Recovery Credited Back to Victim

Thanks to coordinated efforts between the Cyber Police, court authorities, and concerned banks, the complainant’s full amount of ₹1,40,576 was successfully credited back to his original account. A symbolic cheque was also handed over to mark the recovery.

The Cyber Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant while using online services.

Avoid clicking on unknown links or downloading APK files from calls, SMS, or social media.

Do not share personal or financial details with unknown callers.

Verify websites and contact numbers before making online payments.

Avoid responding to unverified advertisements on WhatsApp, Telegram, or Instagram.

In case of online fraud, immediately contact your bank and report the incident at www.cybercrime.gov.in or call the cyber helpline 1930 / 1945.

Police Urge Citizens to Report Promptly

The Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate continues to appeal to citizens to report such cases promptly to help curb the growing menace of cyber fraud.