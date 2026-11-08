Palghar Relief Hospital Assault Case: Kundan Sankhe And 10 Others Denied Bail; Next Hearing On November 19

A Palghar court rejects bail pleas of 11 accused, including Kundan Sankhe, in the alleged assault and hospital disturbance case | X

Palghar, November 7, 2026: A court in Palghar on Saturday rejected the bail applications of 11 accused who are currently in judicial custody in connection with the assault and disturbance at Relief Hospital during the Dahi Handi celebrations. First Class Judicial Magistrate Sujata Bandal passed the order after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

With the rejection of their bail pleas, the judicial custody of the accused will continue. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 19.

Bail Pleas Of 11 Accused Rejected

Those whose bail applications were rejected include suspended Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Palghar district chief Kundan Sankhe, city unit chief Rahul Gharat, Yuva Sena chief Sairaj Patil, MLA's son Rohit Gavit, Rishabh Ware, Rahul Sankhe, Shubham Bandivdekar, corporator Neelam Sankhe and party member Manoj Gharat, among others.

Hospital Assault Incident On September 5

The incident took place on September 5, following a dispute over the treatment of an injured member of a Govinda troupe during the Dahi Handi celebrations.

According to the complaint, then office-bearers of the Shinde faction and their associates allegedly created a ruckus at Relief Hospital, verbally abused and threatened doctors and hospital staff. A hospital employee, Vivek Zinga, also alleged that he was assaulted during the incident.

Following the incident, Palghar Police registered a case against 10 identified office-bearers of the Shinde faction and seven unidentified persons at Palghar Police Station.

Police Arrested 23 Accused

Police subsequently launched an investigation and arrested the accused. Rahul Gharat was among the first to be arrested, followed by Rohit Gavit, Kundan Sankhe, Sairaj Patil, Manish alias Vicky Sankhe, Rishabh Ware, Shubham Bandivdekar, Rahul Sankhe, corporator Neelam Sankhe, party member Manoj Gharat and Kundan Sankhe's driver. During the investigation, police identified additional individuals, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 23.

Meanwhile, bail had already been granted to 11 Govindas and one cameraman in connection with the case.

Also Watch:

Read Also Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Courts In 7 Districts, Palghar Court Evacuated As Police Launch Search

Next Hearing Scheduled For November 19

The remaining 11 accused had sought bail, with arguments from the prosecution and defence counsel extending over two days. Although the order was expected on Friday, the court reserved its decision due to the number of applications. It eventually pronounced its order on Saturday, rejecting all 11 bail pleas.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/