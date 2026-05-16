Palghar Recruitment Fraud: Fake Disability Certificate Used To Secure Govt Job, Accused Arrested | file pic [Representative Image]

Palghar: A shocking case of securing a government job using a fake disability certificate has come to light during the Palghar Zilla Parishad recruitment process. The candidate, identified as Rupali Tushar Tengale from Pune, was appointed to the Chinchani Primary Health Center under a seat reserved for the disabled category.

However, after an investigation revealed that her hearing impairment certificate was forged, her services were terminated, and the Palghar police arrested her. This incident has raised serious questions regarding the transparency of government recruitment processes.

Initially, the Government Medical College and Hospital in Dhule had reported that the certificate was valid. Following this, Tengale was selected and posted to the Chinchani Primary Health Center in the Palghar district.

However, subsequent verification revealed that there was no official record of the disability certificate. Furthermore, medical officers in Dhule explicitly confirmed that the certificate number MH0220419970202321 was fake, forged, and invalid. Prompted by this revelation, the Zilla Parishad administration took immediate action and terminated her employment.

The incident has caused a massive stir within the Palghar Zilla Parishad recruitment system. Concerns are being raised that securing a job using fake documents on a seat reserved for the disabled category has caused gross injustice to genuine, eligible candidates. The Palghar police have arrested Rupali Tengale, and the court has remanded her to police custody for four days.

Significantly, an investigation has been launched to determine if anyone else is involved in this case and whether a larger racket is behind the creation of such fake certificates.

The rising use of forged certificates in government recruitment has become a serious challenge for the administration, and there is a strong possibility that other recruitments will now face scrutiny as well.