PNB Fraud Case: CBI Opposes Former Employee Manoj Kharat’s Discharge Plea In Nirav Modi Scam

CBI officials oppose the discharge plea of former PNB forex department employee Manoj Kharat in the Nirav Modi bank fraud case | Representative/ File Image

Mumbai, May 13: The CBI on Wednesday opposed the plea for discharge filed by former PNB bank employee Manoj Kharat, who was posted in the forex department of the mid-corporate branch and made an accused in the PNB bank fraud case against Nirav Modi.

Kharat had moved the discharge plea pleading innocence. He contended that he had only been following the instructions of his senior, Gokulnath Shetty, who was a deputy manager at the relevant time.

He claimed that his role in the bank was only to type SWIFT messages, secure instructions used by banks to communicate transactions, as per the instructions of his superior.

Kharat claims he acted under senior’s instructions

“Accused has merely acted as a clerk under the complete supervision of the Dy. Manager, ill-informed about the practice of the Dy. Manager issuing LOUs without limit or margin. The present accused had typed as maker of SWIFT messages under the guidance of his Dy. Manager and unnecessarily he has been made a scapegoat in this alleged offence,” Kharat claimed in his discharge plea, adding that Shetty was responsible for entries in SWIFT/CBS. He had no knowledge about the alleged ill practices of Shetty.

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The CBI, however, opposed his plea, saying he was equally involved in the conspiracy with Shetty and was aware of all the illegalities in the transactions related to Modi’s firms. The plea will now be argued on June 19.

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