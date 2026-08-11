Palghar Records Two 3.4 Magnitude Earthquakes Within An Hour; No Damage Reported | File Pic

​Palghar: Two mild earthquakes, both measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale, struck Palghar district in Maharashtra within the span of an hour on Monday night, officials said. No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far.

Epicentre Located In Jawhar Taluka

​According to the District Information Office, the first tremor was felt at 10:04 PM on Monday. Nearly an hour later, at 11:00 PM, a second earthquake of the same intensity (3.4 magnitude) hit the region.

​Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the District Disaster Management Cell, confirmed that the epicenter of both seismic tremors was located in the Jawhar taluka at a shallow depth of approximately five kilometers underground.

Authorities Monitor Situation, Urge Residents Not To Panic

​The consecutive tremors caused brief panic among local residents. However, authorities reassured that no structural damage to buildings or injuries to individuals have been recorded in the district.

​The local administration and disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation. Officials have appealed to the public not to panic, stay calm, and adhere to standard safety guidelines during earthquakes.

​Palghar is located roughly 100 kilometers away from Mumbai. The district is known to be seismically active, having experienced several low-intensity tremors over recent years, including three separate tremors reported just last month.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in