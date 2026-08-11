 Mira Road: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Six; Two Arrested Under POCSO
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Mira Road: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Six; Two Arrested Under POCSO

A 14-year-old Class 9 student from Mira Road has alleged blackmail and sexual assault by six individuals, police said. The Kashimira/Kashigaon Police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested two suspects. According to police, the incident began in June after a man allegedly recorded a video of the minor and threatened to share it online.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, August 11, 2026, 08:22 PM IST
Mira Road: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Six; Two Arrested Under POCSO
Mira Road: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Six; Two Arrested Under POCSO | Representational image

Mira Road: In horrifying crime, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly blackmailed and sexually assaulted by six individuals in Mira Road. The Kashimira/Kashigaon police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested two suspects.

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Case Registered Under POCSO Act

​The survivor, a 9th-standard student, resides in Mira Road with her mother. According to the police, the ordeal began in June when a 25-year-old man secretly recorded a video of the minor while she was changing clothes. Using the recorded footage, the culprit began blackmailing her, threatening to make the video viral on social media.

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