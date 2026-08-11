Mira Road: 14-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Blackmailed, Sexually Assaulted By Six; Two Arrested Under POCSO | Representational image

Mira Road: In horrifying crime, a 14-year-old schoolgirl was allegedly blackmailed and sexually assaulted by six individuals in Mira Road. The Kashimira/Kashigaon police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested two suspects.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

​The survivor, a 9th-standard student, resides in Mira Road with her mother. According to the police, the ordeal began in June when a 25-year-old man secretly recorded a video of the minor while she was changing clothes. Using the recorded footage, the culprit began blackmailing her, threatening to make the video viral on social media.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in