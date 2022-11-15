Palghar receives Rs 437.76 crores fund for District Annual Plan Year 2022-23

The district planning committee meeting was held on 14th November | Admin

Palghar: The District Annual Plan for the year 2022-23 (General, Tribal Schemes and Scheduled Caste Scheme) for Palghar District of Rs 437.76 crores has been sanctioned in the District Planning Committee meeting. Rs 276.12 crore for the above amount has been sanctioned for Tribal Sub Plan and Rs 149.69 crores for the General scheme is planned to be utilised for development work.

The district planning committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of guardian minister Ravindra Chavan on 14th November at the Collector's Office.

ZP president Vaidehi Vadhan, MP Rajendra Gavit, MLA MLA Hitendra Thakur, MLA Sunil Bhusara, MLA Srinivas Vanga, MLA Rajesh Patil, MLA Vinod Nicokoe, MLA Niranjan Dawkhare, MLA Shantaram More, MLA Balaram Patil, District Collector Govind Bodke, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Bhanushil Palve, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil and other dignitaries were present.

The minutes of the District Planning Committee meeting held on January, 17, 2022 was approved. The final revised financial provisions of the District Annual Plan for the current financial year were finalised after reviewing the subjects.

MLA Hitendra Thakur took an aggressive stance and discussed the issue of the incompetence of the administration to utilise the funds for development work. He also pointed out the failure of the administration and said that the administration did not take the opinion of the elected representatives while planning the projects. Most of the issues raised by MLA Hitendra Thakur did not get appropriate answers. Minister Ravindra Chavan gave a strong warning to the present department heads to clear all pending cases in the next three months.

MLA Rajesh Patil and MLA Sunil Bhusara regretted that the animal husbandry department has not achieved 50% of the target set under the Goat Allocation Scheme. MLA Shantaram More raised concerns about the malpractices of the Public Works Department. MP Rajendra Gavit pointed to various issues and brought them to the attention of Guardian Minister Chavan.

Minister Ravindra Chavan also expressed his displeasure about unsatisfactory answers to the questions. He said the time not to do the development work according to the wishes of the contractor but to take the people's representatives into confidence.