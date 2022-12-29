Palghar: Prices for seawater fishes rise up ahead of New Year eve; know more about detailed prices here

Palghar: Prices for sea water fishes rise up ahead of New Year eve |

Palghar: With year-end and new year celebration parties in the next two days, the rates of seawater fish have increased by 150 to 200 rupees. The stormy weather in the sea has reduced the catch of the fish which has resulted in a decrease in supply against growing demand. The fish traders have taken advantage of this situation by making profits.

Prices shot up due to heavy demand at the year-end

Pomfret, Rawas, Surmai, Halwa (Black Pomfret), Dadha, Ghol and Prawns varieties of fish have demand at the year-end and new year parties with a non-vegetarian menu. This fish is also ordered by five-star hotels, resorts spread in and around the west coast in this period of the year. All these fish is costlier than last year at least by 150 to 200 rupees.

The pomfret which was sold for Rs 500 to 1200 is now available at Rs 750 to 1400 per kg. Ghol and Dhadha fish are available at a price between Rs 800 to 1000 per kg. The prawns cultivated in ponds are sold at a rate of Rs 400 to 700 per kg.

Bombay duck, baby prawns now in heavy demand

The fishing ports of Satpati, Murbe, Zai, and Wadrai have traders lifting the catch at a higher price than normal rates. Bombay duck, baby prawns, and Mandeli (Anchovy) are now in demand due increase in rates of other fish.

Many of the traders anticipating the increase in the rates of fish at this time of this year the traders have stocked the fish in cold storages in Satpati and other facilities in and around Mumbai. This fish will now be sold at a higher price.

Comparative Rates of fishes

Current Rates Earlier Rates

Super Pomfret 1600 1350

Ghol 800 500

Dhadha 1200 700

Halwa

Black Pomfret 600 450

Rawas 700 500

Surmai 350 350

Prawns 500 350

Bombay Duck 120 50