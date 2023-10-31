Palghar Police Solve 28 Murder Cases | Representative Image

Palghar: Police in Palghar have solved all 28 murder cases that occurred in the first nine months of this calendar year, officials said on Tuesday. The increase in the number of murders can be attributed to the changing demography and economic conditions of the people, they said.

Majority cases from Jawhar

Palghar district police registered 28 murder cases from January 1 to September 30. A maximum of 12 cases were registered in the Jawhar subdivision, which has Wada, Kasa, Vikramgadh, Jawhar and Mohkada police stations.

Palghar subdivision, which has Palghar, Manor, Saphale, Kelwe and Satpati stations, as well as Boisar subdivision, which has Boisar, Tarapur and Vangaon stations, registered seven murder cases each. Dahanu subdivision registered two murder cases – one each in Dahanu and Talasari stations.

Only Kelwe, Gholvad and Vikramgad were among the 16 stations in the Palghar district that did not register any murder cases in this period.

Pointers:

28

Murder cases in Palghar district from January 1 to September 30

12

Cases in Jawhar subdivision

7

Cases each in Palghar and Boisar subdivisions

2

Cases in Dahanu subdivision

